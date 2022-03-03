DOJ Cites Iraq Probe To Claim Ericsson Breached FCPA Deal

By Lauren Berg (March 3, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has found that telecom giant Ericsson breached its obligations under a 2019 deferred prosecution agreement by failing to disclose evidence from an internal investigation into alleged misconduct in Iraq, the Stockholm-based company acknowledged Wednesday. Ericsson said in a release filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the DOJ on Tuesday accused it of making insufficient disclosures about its internal investigation into employee misconduct in Iraq from 2011 to 2019 and possible payments to terrorists. "The company is in communication with the DOJ regarding the facts and circumstances of the breach determination and is committed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS