Ukraine War Cited In Lev Parnas Pal's Bid To Avoid Prison

By Lauren Berg (March 2, 2022, 10:17 PM EST) -- A former business partner of Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas asked a New York federal judge on Tuesday to spare him prison time for his conviction of campaign finance violations, saying he is needed at his California home to care for his ​​fiancee's mother, who fled from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital during the recent Russian invasion. Andrey Kukushkin, who in October was convicted for his alleged role in a scheme to leverage foreign donations to U.S. political candidates into support for a legal cannabis venture, could face a nonbinding guidelines range of 51 to 63 months behind bars, as calculated by the...

