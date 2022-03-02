Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ukraine War Cited In Lev Parnas Pal's Bid To Avoid Prison

By Lauren Berg (March 2, 2022, 10:17 PM EST) -- A former business partner of Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas asked a New York federal judge on Tuesday to spare him prison time for his conviction of campaign finance violations, saying he is needed at his California home to care for his ​​fiancee's mother, who fled from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital during the recent Russian invasion.

Andrey Kukushkin, who in October was convicted for his alleged role in a scheme to leverage foreign donations to U.S. political candidates into support for a legal cannabis venture, could face a nonbinding guidelines range of 51 to 63 months behind bars, as calculated by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!