Texas' Top Criminal Court To Weigh Venue In AG Fraud Case

By Katie Buehler (March 2, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- Texas' highest criminal court agreed Wednesday to weigh in on whether the felony securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should proceed in Harris County or Collin County, where they were filed. The Court of Criminal Appeals granted a writ of mandamus filed in October by special prosecutors Brian Wice and Kent Schaffer, who asked the court to reverse a three-justice First Court of Appeals panel's ruling that the district judge who transferred Paxton's case to Harris County had lost authority to preside over the case before the transfer order was issued. In their petition, the special prosecutors argued...

