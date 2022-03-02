Uber Drivers Ask 3rd Circ. To Reinforce Arbitration Shield

By Linda Chiem (March 2, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- Uber drivers told the Third Circuit that a federal carveout for interstate transportation workers shields them from having to arbitrate their wage and hour claims against the ride-hailing giant, saying New Jersey's chief federal judge's committed "prejudicial errors" in ruling otherwise last year. Uber drivers are arguing at the Third Circuit that their role in interstate commerce means Uber can't compel arbitration of their wage and hour claims. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Drivers spearheading a pair of consolidated proposed class actions against Uber Technologies Inc. filed opening briefs Tuesday asking the Third Circuit to undo Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS