Ex-Disney Worker Urges 2nd Circ. To Revisit Severance Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 3, 2022, 2:55 PM EST) -- A former Disney employee asked the full Second Circuit to reconsider a split panel's conclusion that the company didn't owe her severance pay, claiming the appeals court entertained arguments that were out of bounds because Disney failed to bring them up sooner. Nancy Soto said Wednesday that the 2-1 panel decision from Feb. 16 incorrectly backed The Walt Disney Co.'s argument that the definition of "layoff" in her severance plan was ambiguous and therefore up to the interpretation of the company's plan administrators. This, she said, is something the company did not mention when it initially denied her severance pay....

