6th Circ. Says Insurer Owes No Coverage For Bicycle Accident

By Hope Patti (March 3, 2022, 1:37 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled that a lower court did not err when relieving Grange Insurance Co. of covering a man's claim over an accident involving his bicycle, affirming that the policy was issued to a joint venture rather than an individual. A Sixth Circuit panel said a man's bicycle accident didn't fall within the scope of a commercial auto policy issued to a joint venture made up of the man and his wife. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) In an unpublished ruling issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel held that a Tennessee district court correctly found that the policy was also limited to covered vehicles,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS