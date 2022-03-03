9th Circ. Says $36M Deal Permits Fridge Buyers' Punitive Suits

By Jonathan Capriel (March 3, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has denied Norcold Inc.'s bid to block consumers — who already got a portion of a $36 million class action settlement — from seeking punitive damages in other lawsuits, ruling that the 2016 deal did not bar all future claims. A three-judge panel ruled on Wednesday that the multimillion-dollar settlement, which ended some claims related to Norcold refrigerators catching fire, doesn't prevent the same class of buyers from now pursuing punitive personal injury and property damage claims in courts across the country. "Nothing in the settlement agreement suggests that punitive damages associated with reserved claims were in fact released,"...

