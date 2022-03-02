Durbin, Cotton Continue Fight Over US Atty Nom Delays

By James Arkin (March 2, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Senate floor fight between Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., over delayed nominations continued Wednesday when Cotton once again blocked Democratic efforts to swiftly confirm a batch of U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal nominees because of his frustrations with the U.S. Department of Justice. Durbin attempted to confirm six U.S. attorney nominees for Georgia, Nevada, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as U.S. marshal nominees for Minnesota and Illinois by unanimous consent, a process that bypasses debate and a recorded vote. Cotton objected, fulfilling his promise to block any DOJ nominees because of what...

