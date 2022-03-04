Navigating Return Of Calif. COVID-19 Supplemental Sick Leave

By Sara Abarbanel and Krista Cabrera (March 4, 2022, 3:12 PM EST) -- California COVID-19 supplemental sick leave is back. After Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature came to an agreement earlier this year on the 2022 version of a COVID-19 supplemental sick leave law, mirror bills A.B. 84[1] and S.B. 114[2] in the state Assembly and Senate worked their way through the Legislature, and the law was signed by the governor on Feb. 9. The law went into effect on Feb. 19. Similar to last year's COVID-19 supplemental sick leave law,[3] the new law is retroactive to Jan. 1, meaning that an employee who took time off work before Feb. 19 is...

