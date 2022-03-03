Collector Fights For Artworks Pledged By Disgraced Dealer

By Richard Crump (March 3, 2022, 6:44 PM GMT) -- A U.S. art collector Thursday claimed ownership of artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat and others, arguing at trial that the pieces were pledged as collateral for a $2.5 million debt owed to him by a New York art dealer convicted of fraud. Andre Sakhai is locked in a High Court battle with German art investor FAP Art Management GmbH over the rights to 10 high-profile works in the latest legal dispute arising from the fallout of an $86 million fraud scheme carried out by Inigo Philbrick. Sakhai contends he has an interest in the works through his companies Aiden Fine Arts Inc. and...

