Ga. Judge Hints KFC Franchisee's Insurance Case May Fail

By Rosie Manins (March 3, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge suggested Thursday that a KFC and Taco Bell franchisee may not be able to get insurance coverage for defense of an employment discrimination suit because it didn't notify the insurer of U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charges. Houston Casualty Co. contends it has no duty to pay for a KFC and Taco Bell franchisee's defense of a worker's discrimination suit because the franchisee failed to notify it of EEOC charges filed by the worker. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II said during a summary judgment hearing that the relevant insurance policy issued to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS