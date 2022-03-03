Austrian Construction Co. Says Libya Can't Redo $93M Fight

By Clark Mindock (March 3, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- Austrian construction company Strabag SE wants the D.C. Circuit to confirm a $93 million award it received against Libya over disrupted contracts, arguing the North African country shouldn't be allowed to relitigate issues already decided by a tribunal. The construction company, which received the award after infrastructure projects were disrupted during the 2011 Libyan revolution, told the court in a brief Wednesday that Libya's attempt to nix the award was just a sign that the country regrets its legal strategy thus far. Strabag said the tribunal had conducted a comprehensive hearing before finding Libya violated an investment treaty between Austria and Libya...

