How Feds Closed In On Ill. Speaker In Corruption Probe

By Celeste Bott (March 4, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- Long-awaited racketeering charges against one of Illinois' most powerful and prominent politicians, former House Speaker Michael Madigan, were the culmination of years of a painstaking investigation by federal prosecutors who likely convinced lower-level participants in the bribery scheme to cooperate, white collar experts say. Michael Madigan, then the Illinois House speaker, talks to reporters at the Illinois Capitol in November 2016. After at least three years of investigation, the Chicago Democrat was charged this week with 22 criminal counts in an indictment that accuses him of leading a decadelong criminal enterprise. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman) Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, was long regarded as the most powerful...

