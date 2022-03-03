Health District's Losses Not Physical, Insurer Tells 9th Circ.

By Ben Zigterman (March 3, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- A Zurich unit told the Ninth Circuit that a California health care district's COVID-19 losses were economic and caused by government orders, not by any physical impacts of the virus. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. also said Wednesday that decisions by the Ninth Circuit and a California appellate court against policyholders affirm a lack of coverage for Palomar Health. The health care district, which operates two hospitals north of San Diego, appealed the September dismissal of its suit, arguing that it had to reduce, cancel and postpone elective surgeries and other services because of government orders. It estimated that there...

