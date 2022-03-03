Work Permit Approvals Moot Visa Processing Delay Suit

By Grace Dixon (March 3, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge rebuffed a demand from asylum-seekers to force U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to process work authorization renewals within 180 days, saying their lawsuit serves no purpose now that their renewal requests have been approved. U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney tossed the dispute Wednesday, saying that the delays were tied to extenuating circumstances and that the asylum-seekers' concerns that they could be harmed again when their permits are due for renewal in another 30 months are unwarranted. "USCIS was faced with the onset of a worldwide pandemic with resultant operational and financial impediments[,] ... a hiring freeze...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS