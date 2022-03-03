Key Questions On Auto-Renewal Laws After Fitness App Suit

By Michael Daly, Matthew Adler and John Cappel (March 3, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- Automatic renewal laws have generated headlines recently. Take, for example, the Feb. 11 Nichols v. Noom Inc. settlement in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, in which the weight-loss app Noom Inc. agreed to pay $56 million, and provide an additional $6 million in subscription credits, in order to end putative New York federal court class claims over automatic subscription renewals. Businesses that offer the automatically renewing provision of goods or services would be well advised to treat this as a teachable moment and stress-test their disclosures and practices — not only before but also after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS