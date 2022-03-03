Ex-Viking Sales Rep Tells Justices PAGA Bypasses Arbitration

By Irene Spezzamonte (March 3, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't expand federal arbitration requirements to claims brought on behalf of the state of California under the Private Attorneys General Act, a former Viking River Cruises employee argued, telling the justices that an arbitration agreement doesn't extend to a nonparty of the pact. In a response brief filed Wednesday, former Viking sales representative Angie Moriana told the justices that the wage claims she brought under PAGA, which allows workers to sue on behalf of California for labor law violations, are not arbitrable under the Federal Arbitration Act. The claims belong to the state, which is not a party to the...

