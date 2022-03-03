11th Circ. Revives Claim Ga. Resort Misled Army Corps

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 3, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- Reversing a trial judge, the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday revived a lawsuit from green groups alleging Georgia's Sea Island resort misled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about a wetlands filling project. A three-judge appellate panel said that Georgia U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall erred when he ruled in 2021 that the Glynn Environmental Coalition, Center for a Sustainable Coast and Jane Fraser lacked standing to pursue their lawsuit against Sea Island Acquisition LLC, which owns the Sea Island resort in Glynn County, Georgia. Sea Island, part of the Anschutz family-owned Broadmoor-Sea Island Co., obtained permits from the U.S. Corps...

