Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Minn. Judge Says Tribe's Reservation Intact Since 1855

By Andrew Westney (March 4, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday ruled that the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe's reservation hasn't been disestablished or diminished since its 1855 creation, handing a crucial win to the tribe in its suit claiming a Minnesota county prevented tribal police officers from carrying out their duties on tribal lands.

The boundaries of the federally recognized Mille Lacs tribe's reservation are at the heart of its suit, as the County of Mille Lacs has argued that it wasn't interfering with tribal officers on the tribe's reservation because it had been reduced from some 61,000 acres — the size it was when its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!