Minn. Judge Says Tribe's Reservation Intact Since 1855

By Andrew Westney (March 4, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday ruled that the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe's reservation hasn't been disestablished or diminished since its 1855 creation, handing a crucial win to the tribe in its suit claiming a Minnesota county prevented tribal police officers from carrying out their duties on tribal lands. The boundaries of the federally recognized Mille Lacs tribe's reservation are at the heart of its suit, as the County of Mille Lacs has argued that it wasn't interfering with tribal officers on the tribe's reservation because it had been reduced from some 61,000 acres — the size it was when its...

