Energy Corp. Can't Beat Boilerman's Asbestos Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 3, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- Foster Wheeler Energy Corp. can't shake a lawsuit over a U.S. Navy sailor's fatal mesothelioma allegedly caused by the company's negligence, a Virginia federal judge ruled on Thursday, saying there are still triable issues of fact a jury needs to sort out. U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young said that, at this stage, it's not clear if the company, which manufactured boilers and other parts used on the aircraft carrier USS America, caused Jerome J. Gehant's illness by failing to warn him of the dangers of asbestos allegedly found in its products. Foster Wheeler argued that it did not know —...

