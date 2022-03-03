Rabina Lands $540M In Financing For NYC Tower Project

By Andrew McIntyre (March 3, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- Rabina has landed $540 million in financing from multiple lenders for a mixed-use tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, according to an announcement from the developer on Thursday. The loan is for 520 Fifth Ave., a project Rabina is in the midst of building. When complete, the 450,000-square-foot tower will have a mix of residential, office and retail space and will be Fifth Avenue's second-tallest building, the company said Thursday. The tallest building on the avenue is the Empire State Building. The financing came in two pieces — a $410 million mortgage from Bank OZK and $130 million in mezzanine financing...

