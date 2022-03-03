11th Circ. Denies Winn-Dixie's Bid For Rehearing In ADA Case

By Joyce Hanson (March 3, 2022, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has tossed a bid by Winn-Dixie Stores to rehear its appeal of a decision favoring Juan Carlos Gil, a blind Florida consumer, who claims in his long-running case that the grocery chain's website violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. The appellate court's single-paragraph order on Wednesday denied without explanation Winn-Dixie Stores Inc.'s petition for rehearing en banc after the grocery chain asked the court to let its appeal continue. An earlier decision by the Eleventh Circuit found that the entire case was moot because a three-year injunction by a lower court had expired during the appeal, court filings...

