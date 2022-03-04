Mitigating Antitrust Risk In Defense Deals Amid Scrutiny

By Jon Dubrow, Lisa Rumin and Anthony Ferrara (March 4, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- As the Biden administration calls for tougher antitrust enforcement, the aerospace and defense industry faces increased antitrust scrutiny. This article highlights how policy changes by the Federal Trade Commission, the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Defense may affect A&D industry participants in various aspects of their businesses, including mergers and acquisitions, teaming agreements and labor practices. We also offer suggestions to help these companies mitigate antitrust risk arising from heightened antitrust scrutiny of the industry. Mergers and Acquisitions Recent policy changes at the DOD and the antitrust agencies have ushered in a new...

