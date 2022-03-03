Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gilead, Teva Look To Trim United Health's HIV Generics Suit

By Craig Clough (March 3, 2022, 9:53 PM EST) -- Teva and Gilead urged a California federal judge Thursday to trim some state claims from United Healthcare's suit alleging the pair overcharged for HIV drugs by delaying cheaper generic versions, saying that consumer protection laws in some states named in the complaint do not extend to corporations or insurance companies.

United acknowledged in a filing ahead of Thursday's remote hearing that U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen is likely to toss federal antitrust claims against Teva and some state claims against Teva and Gilead based on his previous rulings in a related case. The judge did not dispute this when the...

