Square Snags New GC From Amazon

By Lauren Berg (March 4, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- Square Inc. has hired a longtime in-house attorney for Amazon as its new general counsel. Cameron Cohen, who has worked in the legal department at Amazon for the past 12 years, will leave his associate general counsel position there to join financial services business Square on March 7, according to a post on his LinkedIn profile. "I am extremely grateful to so many colleagues and clients for the professional growth and opportunities I had to become a better lawyer and person," Cohen wrote on Wednesday. "While there were many transactions, product launches and other problems solved and opportunities realized, I will...

