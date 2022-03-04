Facebook Again Ducks Gambia's Bid To Access Deleted Posts

By Allison Grande (March 4, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has refused to overturn his ruling that Facebook doesn't have to grant the Gambia access to deleted private communications of Myanmarese officials who allegedly sought to enable genocide against their country's persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, finding the argument that those who posted the content aren't covered by U.S. law to be "unpersuasive." The Gambia had asked U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to reconsider his December decision that Facebook was barred by the Stored Communications Act from disclosing to the Gambia private anti-Rohingya posts and direct messages that the social media company has removed from its platform...

