Nike Denied New Trial After 'Cool Compression' TM Loss

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 3, 2022, 9:33 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday denied Nike's bid for a new trial in the wake of an October jury decision finding the athletic gear giant infringed on the "cool compression" trademark owned by a Philadelphia-area sportswear company. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson said that the jury's verdict on Nike's liability on the case brought by Lontex Corp., a small athletic clothing manufacturer, was "supported by the facts and that the court did not commit any error that requires a new trial in whole or in part." The court can't overlook the significance of the specific term at issue,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS