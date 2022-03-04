FX Rigging Suit Against Big Banks Sent To Antitrust Court

By Richard Crump (March 4, 2022, 3:12 PM GMT) -- A London court sent litigation by a group of more than 150 institutional investors accusing eight investment banks, including Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, of rigging global currency markets to the U.K.'s specialist competition tribunal on Friday. Judge Robin Knowles said in a decision at the High Court that the claims should be transferred to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which is already considering legal proceedings brought by the investors against six other lenders over the same alleged conduct. Pension and investment funds allege that traders at Goldman, Deutsche, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Société Générale, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered and Royal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS