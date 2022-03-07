What To Look For As Musk's Twitter Battle With SEC Plays Out

By Christopher Warren (March 7, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has an onerous problem with Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk. How does the staff enforce securities laws, with mostly draconian remedies, against a tweet that asked a question of a polled Twitter audience? How does the staff decide if discussing a Twitter question is considered insider trading? How does the staff incentivize compliance with the SEC's settlement agreement with Musk with financial sanctions when he, as the majority shareholder and owner of Tesla, has between $200 billion and $300 billion in personal assets? In early February, the SEC delivered yet another subpoena in its protracted...

