Activist Investor Seeks Ericsson Shakeup After DOJ Rebuke

By Alyssa Aquino (March 4, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- A Swedish activist investor called on Ericsson AB to revamp its corporate governance structure on Friday, after federal prosecutors rebuked the telecommunications equipment maker for failing to disclose potential terrorism financing in Iraq. Weeks before Ericsson will elect a new board of directors during its annual shareholder meeting, Cevian Capital submitted a list of proposals aimed at cleaning up Ericsson's reputation after federal prosecutors found that Ericsson violated a 2019 deferred prosecution agreement by failing to sufficiently disclose an internal investigation into its Iraq business. Cevian, whose senior partner, Jonas Synnergren, sits on the five-member committee that will nominate Ericsson's new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS