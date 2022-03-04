Getty Trust Says Allianz Cost It $71M As COVID Shook Markets

By Katryna Perera (March 4, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- Arts and cultural institution the J. Paul Getty Trust has sued Allianz Global Investors, claiming the firm cost it $71 million by failing to protect its portfolio from volatility that struck the markets at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago. Getty, a private, nonprofit cultural and philanthropic institution, says that in 2016 it decided to invest in Allianz's Structured Alpha hedge funds. By 2019, Getty had invested $60 million in one of those funds, and the investment soon grew to approximately $73 million by the end of 2019, according to the complaint filed Thursday in New York federal...

