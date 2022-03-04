Athenahealth Whistleblower Wins Fees In $18M Kickback Case

By Rachel Scharf (March 4, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- A Boston federal judge has awarded $390,000 to a whistleblower who helped the government recoup $18.3 million from Athenahealth Inc. over allegations the health care technology company bribed doctors and vendors with lavish trips to events like the Kentucky Derby and the Masters Tournament. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on Thursday granted attorney fees to Geordie Sanborn, who filed a qui tam lawsuit in October 2017 alleging Athenahealth used a variety of illegal incentive programs to rack up sales. The federal government intervened in January 2021 and inked an $18.3 million civil False Claims Act settlement with the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company....

