Athlete Investment Co. Says Fraud Suit Fails At 'Every Level'

By Ivan Moreno (March 4, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- A startup that sought to "tokenize" and sell shares of professional athletes on Friday denied hiding its financial plans from investors, saying a $1 million fraud suit fails because "there is no claim for fraud when all cards are on the table."

In a letter filed in Manhattan federal court previewing a motion to dismiss, SportBLX and founders George Hall and Joseph DePerio accused investor Cypress Holdings of throwing claims "at the wall," including allegations of racketeering that "fail on virtually every level."

In particular, the letter says Cypress failed to allege any use of mail or wires as part of...

