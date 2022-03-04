Hemp Giant, DraftKings, Smart Cooler Maker Face BIPA Suits

By Lauraann Wood (March 4, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- A major indoor hemp grower, a company that makes "smart coolers" for retailers and sports betting giant DraftKings have been hit with proposed class suits in Illinois accusing the companies of implementing biometric data collection practices that violate individuals' privacy rights. Consumers claimed in separate state court suits that DraftKings and Cooler Screens Inc., which makes coolers that display photos of the products they're holding, violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using technology in their products that collects their biometric information without permission. Another suit claims Mid-American Growers Inc., which says it has the sixth-largest greenhouses in North America,...

