Goodwin Adds Former DOJ Deputy Chief In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 7, 2022, 11:32 AM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has added a former U.S. Department of Justice deputy chief, who has decades of experience navigating complex litigation issues, the firm recently announced. Kirk Ogrosky joins Goodwin after spending the past 12 years at Arnold & Porter, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joins the firm's complex litigation and dispute resolution practice as a partner, and also will co-lead the firm's health care government enforcement and false claims act defense group. He also joins Goodwin's white collar defense practice, the firm said. The firm said Ogrosky, a nationally-known trial lawyer, has experience navigating health care fraud and is...

