S&P Accused Of Monopolizing Use Of Securities ID Numbers

By Dean Seal (March 4, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- S&P Global, CUSIP Global Services and the firm that just bought the latter company from the former were hit with antitrust claims Friday for allegedly conspiring to snuff out competition in the use of CUSIPs, a long-used identification system for financial instruments. Two investment management firms filed a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging that S&P Global and CUSIP Global Services spent years monopolizing the use of so-called Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures numbers, nine-digit handles that identify and facilitate the settlement of specific financial instruments in North America. Banks and financial institutions have used CUSIPs for...

