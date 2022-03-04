Feds Slam Ex-Perkins Coie Atty's Bid To Ax FBI Lying Case

By Jack Rodgers (March 4, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors urged a judge on Friday to reject arguments from an ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner that his failure to disclose his connection to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign as he shared information about then-candidate Donald Trump's possible Russia ties was too immaterial to support charges for lying to investigators. Prosecutors argued in a brief that former Perkins Coie national security partner Michael Sussmann's connection to the Clinton campaign and to the Democratic National Committee, including the fact he repeatedly billed the campaign for work disseminating information to the FBI about Trump's alleged links to Russian banks, would have been vital information...

