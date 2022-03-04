Feds Hope Plea Deals Close Colombo Union Shakedown Case

By Pete Brush (March 4, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal prosecutor expressed optimism Friday that the government will reach plea deals with 14 defendants, including alleged Colombo family boss Andrew "Mush" Russo, charged with offenses including extorting a Queens labor union. Prosecutor James McDonald told Brooklyn U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, who is overseeing the large-scale La Cosa Nostra prosecution, that all defendants were having plea discussions and had the government's "best offers." "I firmly believe we will reach agreements with the majority if not all of the defendants," he told the judge, who set a May 20 follow-up date for the parties to return to court....

