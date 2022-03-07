5th Circ. Skeptical Of Reviving Six Flags Stock-Drop Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 7, 2022, 10:27 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit appeared skeptical Monday of reviving a proposed securities fraud class action brought by an Oklahoma public pension fund accusing Six Flags Entertainment Corp. of artificially inflating the company's stock prices by overstating the success of its development efforts in China. A three-judge panel heard oral arguments on the challenge brought by the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System after U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman dismissed the case with prejudice in a March 2021 order. The lawsuit, which names Six Flags and two executives as defendants, was first filed in February 2020 by Electrical Workers Pension Fund Local 103 IBEW,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS