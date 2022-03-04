Biden Administration Finalizes Change In Buy American Rule

By Daniel Wilson (March 4, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Friday finalized a rule that will require federal agencies to ramp up the percentage of domestic content in the items they purchase to at least 75% over time, part of President Joe Biden's plan to support U.S. manufacturing. The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council's rule will eventually require at least 75% of the cost value of components in items purchased by federal agencies to be domestically sourced by 2029, up from the current 55%. The changes in the rule are "the most robust updates to the implementation of the Buy American Act in nearly 70 years to ensure...

