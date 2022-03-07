Harley-Davidson Says Insurer Must Defend It In Bike Fire Row

By Hope Patti (March 7, 2022, 1:34 PM EST) -- A Chubb unit must defend and indemnify Harley-Davidson in an underlying suit involving a motorcycle fire, the motorcycle company told a Texas federal court, saying it is entitled to coverage as an additional insured under a product manufacturer's policy. Harley-Davidson says a commercial general liability policy issued to an automotive parts manufacturer by Federal Insurance names the motorcycle company as an additional insured, meaning the insurer must provide coverage for an underlying suit involving an injured rider. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) In a new complaint filed Friday, Harley-Davidson Motor Co. said it is seeking a declaration that it is insured under a...

