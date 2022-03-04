Largest Calif. Medi-Cal Plan Fined $55M For 'Alarming' Lapses

By Hailey Konnath (March 4, 2022, 11:00 PM EST) -- A pair of California health care agencies claimed Friday that they've unearthed "alarming" operational failures at the state's largest Medi-Cal plan, suggesting that the plan should pay a $55 million penalty for the purported violations. The California Department of Managed Health Care and Department of Health Care Services said in a statement that they conducted coordinated investigations into Local Initiative Health Authority for Los Angeles County, or LA Care. Those probes found issues with how LA Care handled grievances from enrollees, how it processed requests for authorization and with the oversight of its contracted entities, according to an official accusation filed...

