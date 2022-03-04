Mass General Brigham Beats ERISA Suit Over Old Death Rates

By Chris Villani (March 4, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- Mass General Brigham escaped a benefits suit Friday when a federal judge ruled it is impossible to say whether the health system is shortchanging retirees by using a decades-old actuarial table to calculate payouts. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV ended the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against Mass General Brigham, the largest health system in Massachusetts. Former Massachusetts General Hospital worker Scott Belknap had sued the system in 2019 under its previous name, Partners HealthCare, alleging it is using an outdated mortality table to calculate benefits. But Judge Saylor found the ERISA statute is light on...

