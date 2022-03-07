GoPro Gets Camera Tech Patents Invalidated

By Andrew Karpan (March 7, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has concluded that the camera technology GoPro Inc. was accused of infringing cannot be protected by patent law, a ruling that came down a month after the judge vowed to take a deep dive into the "abyss" of patent eligibility jurisprudence. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III had taken his time to issue a ruling on the patents in an infringement fight launched by Contour IP Holding LLC, which has brought suits in Utah, Delaware and California courts against GoPro since at least 2015. Around then, Contour had purchased a license to sell patents that covered cameras developed by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS