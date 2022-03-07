OvaScience, VC Fund Settle Investor Class Action For $15M

By Ivan Moreno (March 7, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- OvaScience and its venture capital backer Longwood Fund have agreed to pay $15 million to resolve an investor class action saying the Massachusetts fertility company's alleged misrepresentations about the success of a new treatment eventually led to shareholder losses. The proposal filed by the parties Friday in Massachusetts federal court outlines the settlement amount for investors or entities that bought OvaScience common stock between Dec. 17, 2014, and Sept. 28, 2015. In addition to payments to class members, the $15 million will cover as much $875,000 in litigation expenses, and attorneys fees capped at one third of the settlement total, as...

