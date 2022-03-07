Hotel Biz Slams SEC's Fraud Suit As Vague And Confusing

By Joyce Hanson (March 7, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A business claiming to sell blocks of hotel room reservations to corporate clients urged a California federal court to toss a U.S. government suit accusing it of running a Ponzi scam, saying the confusing complaint fails to give it a fair shot at responding to vague fraud claims. Fusion Hotel Management LLC, Fusion Hospitality Corp. and their owner, Denny T. Bhakta, on Friday ripped the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit alleging they fraudulently raised more than $15 million from about 40 investors in the elaborate Ponzi scheme so Bhakta could throw the money away at casinos or spend it on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS