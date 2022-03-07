Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hotel Biz Slams SEC's Fraud Suit As Vague And Confusing

By Joyce Hanson (March 7, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- A business claiming to sell blocks of hotel room reservations to corporate clients urged a California federal court to toss a U.S. government suit accusing it of running a Ponzi scam, saying the confusing complaint fails to give it a fair shot at responding to vague fraud claims.

Fusion Hotel Management LLC, Fusion Hospitality Corp. and their owner, Denny T. Bhakta, on Friday ripped the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit alleging they fraudulently raised more than $15 million from about 40 investors in the elaborate Ponzi scheme so Bhakta could throw the money away at casinos or spend it on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!