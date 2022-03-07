Market Fog Dooms Weather Tech Co.'s $1.2B SPAC Deal

By Benjamin Horney (March 7, 2022, 9:23 AM EST) -- The planned $1.2 billion special purpose acquisition company merger featuring weather and climate security platform provider Tomorrow.io has been canceled over market uncertainty, the companies said Monday, the latest in a string of de-SPAC deals to be called off in recent weeks. The deal, announced Dec. 7, would have combined The Tomorrow Cos. Inc. with Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. Tomorrow.io, which provides software meant to help businesses prepare for effects of incoming weather, lists Uber Technologies Inc., Ford Motor Co., Delta Air Lines Inc. and the U.S. Air Force among its clients. At the time the deal was unveiled, the companies...

