Investor Suit Says AI Co. Concealed 'Struggling' Partnership

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 7, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence company C3.ai and some of its executives and directors, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, have been hit with a proposed investor class action alleging the company concealed uncertainty in its relationship with a key business partner. In the Reckstin Family Trust's suit filed Friday, the investor claimed C3.ai's shares were artificially inflated between December 2020, when the company held an initial public offering that garnered $610 million, and February 2022, when a short-seller published a report describing C3.ai's relationship with industrial service company Baker Hughes as "struggling." According to the trust, the February report pushed down trading...

