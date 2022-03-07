Lab Maker Settles Trade Secrets Suit Against Ex-Executive

By Rosie Manins (March 7, 2022, 2:58 PM EST) -- A sterile laboratory maker has settled its trade secrets case against a former executive in Georgia who is accused of stealing more than 10,000 confidential documents for his rival new employer. Pennsylvania company AES Clean Technology Inc., which has a manufacturing facility near Atlanta, told a Georgia federal judge Friday it had reached an agreement with Derrick Jefferson, the former operations manager of the plant. No details of the resolution were provided in the letter to the court. Jefferson jumped ship to competitor CleanSpace Modular LLC, which is also a Pennsylvania company with a manufacturing facility in north Georgia that makes sterile...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS