Feds Seek To Halt Suit Over Boats' Whale Strikes

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 7, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The National Marine Fisheries Service is urging a D.C. federal court to toss environmentalists' claims that it has illegally slow-walked their petition to better protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from large, speeding boats. NMFS told the court Friday that there is no evidence it has not met the Administrative Procedure Act's requirements for responding to the groups' 2020 petition for updates to a rule that regulates the speed of large vessels in North Atlantic right whale territory. The vessels can strike, injure and even kill the creatures, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, along with other green groups, alleged in their lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS