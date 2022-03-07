Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Seek To Halt Suit Over Boats' Whale Strikes

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 7, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The National Marine Fisheries Service is urging a D.C. federal court to toss environmentalists' claims that it has illegally slow-walked their petition to better protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from large, speeding boats.

NMFS told the court Friday that there is no evidence it has not met the Administrative Procedure Act's requirements for responding to the groups' 2020 petition for updates to a rule that regulates the speed of large vessels in North Atlantic right whale territory. The vessels can strike, injure and even kill the creatures, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, along with other green groups, alleged in their lawsuit....

